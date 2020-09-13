Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, Knopf Publishing Group, $27.95
2. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen, Knopf, $28.95
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Sometimes I Lie” by Alice Feeney, Flatiron Books, $16.99
2. “Fleishman Is in Trouble” by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House Trade, $17
3. “Dreaming in Cuban” by Cristina Garcia, Ballantine Books, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27
2. “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” by Brain Stelter, Atria/One Signal Publishers, $28
3. “Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close” by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman, Simon & Schuster, $26
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Bear Bones: Murder at Sleeping Bear Dunes” by Charles Cutter, Abbott Road Partners, $16.95
3. “Birds of Michigan Field Guide” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “All the Devils Are Here,” Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99
2. “The Lying Life of Adults,” Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions, $26
3. “Transcendent Kingdom,” Yaa Gyasi, Knopf, $27.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, OneWorld, $27
3. “Untamed,” Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— American
Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.