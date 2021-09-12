Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99
2. “The Repeater Book of the Occult: Tales from the Darkside” by Repeater, $22.95
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow and Company, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $30
3. “The Comfort Books” by Matt Haig, Penguin Life, $22
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Birds of Michigan Field Guide (Revised)” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95
3. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War: by Craig Whitlock and The Washington Post, Simon & Schuster, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
