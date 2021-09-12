Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99

2. “The Repeater Book of the Occult: Tales from the Darkside” by Repeater, $22.95

3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow and Company, $16.99

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99

2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $30

3. “The Comfort Books” by Matt Haig, Penguin Life, $22

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “Birds of Michigan Field Guide (Revised)” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95

3. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99

2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26

3. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99

2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16

3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17

Hardcover

Nonfiction

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

2. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

3. “The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War: by Craig Whitlock and The Washington Post, Simon & Schuster, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you