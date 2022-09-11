Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $32.50
3. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015” by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Taste: My Life through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
2. “M is for Mitten: The Michigan Alphabet” by Annie Appleford, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95
3. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon” by James Norbury, Mandala Publishing, $19.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of A Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad, Random House Trade, $18
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
2. “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books, $32
3. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
