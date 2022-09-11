Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.