Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
2. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, M.D., Harmony, $32
3. “We Gave Your Family Our Best: A History of Four Winns Boat Company” by John A. Winn, Jaw Boats, LLC, $19.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Twenty Stories” by Jack Driscoll, Pushcart Press, $20
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin Books, $18
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong, Random House Trade, $20
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Wildlife 911: On Patrol” by John Borkovich, Outdoor Adventure Press, $19.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $19
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford, Harmony, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25
3. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong, Random House, $20
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.