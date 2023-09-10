Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30

2. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, M.D., Harmony, $32

3. “We Gave Your Family Our Best: A History of Four Winns Boat Company” by John A. Winn, Jaw Boats, LLC, $19.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “Twenty Stories” by Jack Driscoll, Pushcart Press, $20

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin Books, $18

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong, Random House Trade, $20

2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

3. “Wildlife 911: On Patrol” by John Borkovich, Outdoor Adventure Press, $19.95

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

2. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $19

3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford, Harmony, $32

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17

2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25

3. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong, Random House, $20

— American Booksellers Association

