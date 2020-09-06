Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen, Knopf, $28.95

2. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, $27.99

3. “Legend of the Sleeping Bear” by Kathy-Jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Simon and Schuster, $18

2. “Sworn to Silence: A Kate Burkholder Novel” by Linda Castillo, Minotaur, $9.99

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Women: The National Geographic Image Collection” published by National Geographic, $50

2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon and Schuster, $28

3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

3. “Waterfalls of Michigan: The Collection” by Phil Stagg, MI Falls Publishing, $29.95

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen, Knopf, $28.95

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, OneWorld, $27

3. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Recommended for you