Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen, Knopf, $28.95
2. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, $27.99
3. “Legend of the Sleeping Bear” by Kathy-Jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Simon and Schuster, $18
2. “Sworn to Silence: A Kate Burkholder Novel” by Linda Castillo, Minotaur, $9.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Women: The National Geographic Image Collection” published by National Geographic, $50
2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon and Schuster, $28
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “Waterfalls of Michigan: The Collection” by Phil Stagg, MI Falls Publishing, $29.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen, Knopf, $28.95
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, OneWorld, $27
3. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— American Booksellers Association
