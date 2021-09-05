Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $28.99
2. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
3. “The Guide” by Peter Heller, Knopf Publishing Group, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam’s Sons, $18
3. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Co., $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
2. “Subpar Parks: America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors” by Amber Share, Plume Books, $22
3. “Mushroom Houses of Charlevoix” by Mike Barton, Boulder Press, $23.85
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Mike Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
2. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $28.99
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution” by Mike Duncan, PublicAffairs, $30
2. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds and Shape Our Futures” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
