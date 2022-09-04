Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Creepy Crayon!” by Aaron Reynolds, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $18.99
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister, William Morrow & Co., $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Great Lakes for Sale” by Dave Dempsey, Mission Point Press, $19.95
2. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
3. “Mushroom Houses of Charlevoix” by Mike Barton, Boulder Press, $23.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Living Great Lakes: Searching for the Heart of the Inland Seas” by Jerry Dennis, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “Babel” by R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood, Berkley, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
2. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, Avery, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.