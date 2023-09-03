Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Hanover Square Press, $19.99
2. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
3. “A Psalm for the Wild-Built” by Becky Chambers, Tordotcom Publishing, $20.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Stay Sane in an Insane World: How to Control the Controllables and Thrive” by Greg Harden, Blackstone Publishing, $25.99
2. “The Hummingbirds’ Gift: Wonder, Beauty and Renewal on Wings” by Sy Montgomery, Atria Books, $20
3. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Summer Book” by Tove Jansson, New York Review of Books, $15.95
3. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune, Penguin Publishing Group, $18
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” by Jen Sincero, Running Press Adult, $17
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $19
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford, Harmony, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
— American Booksellers Association
