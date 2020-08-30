Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26

2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $30

3. “Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books, $26.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor Books, $15.95

2. “This Mournable Body” by Tsitsi Dangarembga, Graywolf Press, $16

3. “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” by Iain Reid, Gallery/Scout Press, $15.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness” by Qing Li, Viking, $20

3. “This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident” by Adam Kay, Brown Spark, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Of Things Ignored and Unloved: A Naturalist Walks Northern Michigan” by Richard Fidler, Richard Fidler, $15.95

2. “When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times (Anniversary)” by Pema Chodron, Shambhala, $16.95

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

— Brilliant Books

of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95

3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99

— American Booksellers Association

