Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $30
3. “Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books, $26.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor Books, $15.95
2. “This Mournable Body” by Tsitsi Dangarembga, Graywolf Press, $16
3. “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” by Iain Reid, Gallery/Scout Press, $15.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness” by Qing Li, Viking, $20
3. “This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident” by Adam Kay, Brown Spark, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Of Things Ignored and Unloved: A Naturalist Walks Northern Michigan” by Richard Fidler, Richard Fidler, $15.95
2. “When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times (Anniversary)” by Pema Chodron, Shambhala, $16.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95
3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
— American Booksellers Association
