Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $30
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster, $27
3. “Nightbitch” by Rachel Yoder, Doubleday Books, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
2. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey Books, $17
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Dream Manager” by Matthew Kelly, Hachette Books, $22
2. “National Parks of the USA” by Kate Siber, Wide Eyed Editions, $30
3. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Perfect English Grammar: The Indispensable Guide to Excellent Writing and Speaking” by Grant Barrett, Zephyros Press, $13.99
2. “Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Fly Fishing: Tips, Lessons and Techniques for Tying Knots, Reading the Water, Casting and Catching More Fish” by John Symonds, Skyhorse Publishing, $14.99
3. “The Ghostly Tales of Michigan’s West Coast” by Diane Telgen, Arcadia Children’s Books, $12.99
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, Scribner, $30
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor, $17
— American Booksellers Association
