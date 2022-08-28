Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99

2. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers, Bantam, $28

3. “Portrait of An Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $29.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99

3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon” by James Norbury, Mandala Publishing, $19.99

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

3. “North American Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the Continent” by Matthew Bucklan and Victor Cizek, Experiment, $19.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Dream Pop Origami: A Permutational Memoir about Hapa Identity” by Jackson Bliss, Unsolicited Press, $20.95

2. “Spooky Michigan: Tales of Hauntings, Strange Happenings and Other Local Lore” (second edition) by S.E. Schlosser, Globe Pequot Press, $16.95

3. “Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon’s Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart” by James R. Doty, Avery Publishing Group, $17

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

Paperback Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

2. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29

3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, Avery, $27

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

— American

Booksellers Association

