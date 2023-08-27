Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
3. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco Press, $29.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
2. “All Pride, No Ego: A Queer Executive’s Journey to Living and Leading Authentically” by Jim Fielding, Wiley, $28
3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, M.D., Harmony, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25
2. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
3. “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore, Sourcebooks, $16.99
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30
2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
— American Booksellers Association
