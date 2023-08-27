Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29

3. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco Press, $29.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30

2. “All Pride, No Ego: A Queer Executive’s Journey to Living and Leading Authentically” by Jim Fielding, Wiley, $28

3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia, M.D., Harmony, $32

Paperback Fiction

1. “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16.99

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25

2. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95

3. “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore, Sourcebooks, $16.99

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17

2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25

3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

— American Booksellers Association

