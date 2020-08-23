Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Wicked Sister” by Karen Dionne, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27

2. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $27.99

3. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, $27.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99

2. “1984” by George Orwell, Signet Classics, $9.99

3. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

2. “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

3. “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity, Threshold Editions, $30

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo, Beacon Press, $16

3. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “Intimations” by Zadie Smith, Penguin, $10.95

3. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95

— American Booksellers Association

