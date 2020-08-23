Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Wicked Sister” by Karen Dionne, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
2. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $27.99
3. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
2. “1984” by George Orwell, Signet Classics, $9.99
3. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
3. “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity, Threshold Editions, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo, Beacon Press, $16
3. “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “Intimations” by Zadie Smith, Penguin, $10.95
3. “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage, $17.95
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.