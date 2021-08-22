Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
2. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco Press, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
2. “Timeless: Inside Mackinac Island’s Historic Cottages” by Moira Croghan, Mackinac Jane’s Publishing, $45
3. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $18.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, Scribner, $30
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin Press, $28
3. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor, $17
— American Booksellers Association
