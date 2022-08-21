Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster, $27

2. “The Retreat” by Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books, $27

3. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf Publishing Group, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18

3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown and Company, $29

2. “Great Lakes for Sale” by Dave Dempsey, Mission Point Press, $19.95

3. “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from A Secret World” by Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books, $24.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

2. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95

3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

Paperback Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, Avery, $27

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

— American Booksellers Association

