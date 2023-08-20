Northern Michigan

Hardcover

Fiction

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

2. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28

3. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell, Atria Books, $28

Hardcover

Nonfiction

1. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99

2. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99

3. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

Paperback

Fiction

1. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $18

2. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16

3. “When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill, Anchor, $17

Paperback

Nonfiction

1. “The Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $6.95

2. “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills, Amber-Allen Publishing, $12.95

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and The Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, Vintage, $17

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $30

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books, $29.99

3. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18

Hardcover

Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel, Knopf, $28

Paperback N

onfiction

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17

2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25

3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

