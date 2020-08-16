Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Wicked Sister” by Karen Dionne, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27

2. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey Books, $27

3. “The City We Became” by N. K. Jemisin, Orbit, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Miss Graham’s Cold War Cookbook” by Celia Rees, William Morrow & Company, $16.99

2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco Press, $16.99

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth Press, $17

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

3. “I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27

Paperback nonfiction

1. “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” by Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books, $8.99

2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95

3. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo, Beacon Press, $16

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99

3. “Intimations” by Zadie Smith, Penguin, $10.95

— American Booksellers Association

