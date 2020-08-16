Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Wicked Sister” by Karen Dionne, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $27
2. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey Books, $27
3. “The City We Became” by N. K. Jemisin, Orbit, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Miss Graham’s Cold War Cookbook” by Celia Rees, William Morrow & Company, $16.99
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco Press, $16.99
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth Press, $17
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
3. “I Have Something to Tell You: A Memoir” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $27
Paperback nonfiction
1. “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century” by Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books, $8.99
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo, Beacon Press, $16
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
3. “Intimations” by Zadie Smith, Penguin, $10.95
— American Booksellers Association
