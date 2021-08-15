Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $30
2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon and Schuster, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco Press, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “How to Hold Animals” by Toshimitsu Matsuhashi, Scribner Book Company, $14.99
2. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99
3. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, A Temptation and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown and Company, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Why I Am Not Going to Buy A Computer: Essays” by Wendell Berry, Counterpoint LLC, $10
2. “Traverse City State Hospital” by Chris Miller, Arcadia Publishing (SC), $21.99
3. “Nature Anatomy: The Curious Parts and Pieces of the Natural World” by Julia Rothman, Storey Publishing, $16.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King, Scribner, $30
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Penguin Press, $30
2. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin Press, $28
3. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor, $17
— American Booksellers Association
