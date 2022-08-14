Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf Publishing Group, $28
2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
3. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir, Tordotcom, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” published by One World, $38
3. “The Year I Stopped to Notice” by Miranda Keeling, Icon Books, $19.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “What to Do When You Worry Too Much: A Kid’s Guide to Overcoming Anxiety” by Dawn Huebner, Magination Press, $16.99
2. “Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book” by W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz, Workman Publishing, $22.95
3. “Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon’s Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart” by James R. Doty, Avery Publishing Group, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, Avery, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin, $18
— American Booksellers Association
