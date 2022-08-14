Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf Publishing Group, $28

2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

3. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir, Tordotcom, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99

2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books, $28

2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” published by One World, $38

3. “The Year I Stopped to Notice” by Miranda Keeling, Icon Books, $19.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “What to Do When You Worry Too Much: A Kid’s Guide to Overcoming Anxiety” by Dawn Huebner, Magination Press, $16.99

2. “Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book” by W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz, Workman Publishing, $22.95

3. “Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon’s Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart” by James R. Doty, Avery Publishing Group, $17

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

Paperback Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

3. “Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones” by James Clear, Avery, $27

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin, $18

— American Booksellers Association

