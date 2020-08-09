Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
2. “Near Dark” (A Scot Harvath Triller 019) by Brad Thor, Atria/Emily Bestler Books, $28.99
3. “The Legend of Sleeping Bear” by Kathy Jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
2. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria Books, $17
3. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $18
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
3. “The King of Confidence: A Tale of Utopian Dreamers, Frontier Schemers, True Believers, False Prophets and the Murder of an American Monarch” by Miles Harvey, Little Brown & Co., $29
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Laughing in Leelanau: Or I Swear It’s True” by Scott Craig, Mission Point Press, $14.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo, Beacon Press, $16
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
— American
Booksellers Association
