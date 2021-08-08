Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon and Schuster, $27
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
2. “The Wicked Sister” by Karen Dionne, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $17
3. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books, $12.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions, $28
2. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Penguin Press, $30
3. “The Mushroom Houses of Charlevoix” by Mike Barton, Boulder Press, $23.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Penguin Press, $30
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor, $17
— American Booksellers Association
