Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster, $27
2. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $29.99
3. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle, Atria, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, Montlake, $15.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little Brown and Co., $29
2. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Flight Lessons: Navigating through Life’s Turbulence and Learning to Fly High” by Barbara Bell, Advantage Media Group, $15.99
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin, $18
— American Booksellers Association
