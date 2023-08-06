Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books, $29.99
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “Yellowface” by R.F. Kuang, William Morrow and Company, $30
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Fifty Things to Do with a Stick” by Richard Skrein, Pavilion Books, $15.99
2. “The Legend of Michigan” by Trinka Hakes Noble, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $19
2. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
3. “The Lost Summers of Newport” by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willing and Karen White, William Morrow & Company, $19.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $6.95
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books, $29.99
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s” by B. Dylan Hollis, DK, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Vintage, $25
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.