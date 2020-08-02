Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar, Knopf, $25.95
2. “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue, Little Brown and Company, $28
3. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown and Company, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake, Flatiron Books, $17.99
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton and Company, $18.95
3. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99
3. “The Journeys of Trees: A Story about Forests, People and the Future” by Zach St. George, W.W. Norton and Company, $26.95
Paperback nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “Laughing in Leelanau: Or I Swear It’s True” by Scott Craig, Mission Point Press, $14.95
3. “Wildflowers of Michigan: Field Guide” By Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $16.95
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “The Order” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.99
— American Booksellers Association
