Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar, Knopf, $25.95

2. “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue, Little Brown and Company, $28

3. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown and Company, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake, Flatiron Books, $17.99

2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W.W. Norton and Company, $18.95

3. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

2. “Crap Taxidermy” by Kat Su, Ten Speed Press, $12.99

3. “The Journeys of Trees: A Story about Forests, People and the Future” by Zach St. George, W.W. Norton and Company, $26.95

Paperback nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin Diangelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “Laughing in Leelanau: Or I Swear It’s True” by Scott Craig, Mission Point Press, $14.95

3. “Wildflowers of Michigan: Field Guide” By Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $16.95

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “The Order” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump, Simon & Schuster, $28

2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99

3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.99

— American Booksellers Association

