Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
2. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99
3. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune, Tor Books, $18.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig, Penguin Life, $22
2. “Men to Avoid in Art and Life” by Nicole Tersigni, Chronicle Books, $14.95
3. “National Parks of the USA” by Kate Siber, Wide Eyed Editions, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area Inc., $18.87
2. “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan, W.W. Norton and Company, $17.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Penguin Press, $30
2. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin Press, $28
3. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.