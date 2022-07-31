Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution” by R.F. Kuang, Harper Voyager, $27.99

2. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $29.99

3. “Joan: A Novel of Joan of Arc” by Katherine J. Chen, Random House, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Antiquarian Sticker Book: Over 1,000 Exquisite Victorian Stickers” published by Odd Dot, $24.99

2. “The National Parks Journal: Plan and Record Your Trip to the U.S. National Parks” by Stefanie Payne, Adams Media Corporation, $15.99

3. “Vagina Obscura: An Anatomical Voyage” by Rachel E. Gross, W.W. Norton & Company, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Michigan Day Trips by Theme” (revised) by Kathryn Houghton, Adventure Publications, $16.95

2. “Petoskey Stone: Finding, Identifying and Collecting Michigan’s Most Storied Fossil” by Dan R. Lynch, Adventure Publications, $12.95

3. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

2. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

Paperback Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

3. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “Finding the Mother Tree” by Suzanne Simard, Vintage, $17

— American Booksellers Association

