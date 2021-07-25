Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Such A Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda, Simon & Schuster, $26.99
2. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “The Scourge of Captain Seavey: The Great Lakes Greatest Pirate” by Karl Manke, Alexander Books, $18
3. “The Wicked Sister” by Karen Dionne, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin, Threshold Editions, $28
2. “Letters to My White Male Friends” by Dax-Devlon Ross, St. Martin’s Press, $24.99
3. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin Press, $28
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
