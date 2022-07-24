Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown & Company, $29
2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $28.99
3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
2. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley, $17
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown & Co., $29
2. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Know Your Ships 2022: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., $19.95
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
