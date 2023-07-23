Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware, Scout Press, $29.99

2. “Scottish Folk & Fairy Tales: Fables, Folklore & Ancient Stories” edited by J.K. Jackson, Flame Tree Collections, $14.99

3. “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan, Grove Press, $20

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books, $29.99

2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30

3. “Why We Meditate: The Science and Practice of Clarity and Compassion” by Daniel Goleman and Tsoknyi Rinpoche, Atria Books, $27.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16

2. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood, Berkley Romance, $17

3. “The Bodyguard” by Katherine Center, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman, Picador USA, $18

2. “The Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $6.95

3. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel, Knopf, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

— American Booksellers Association

