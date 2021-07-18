Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster, $27
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
3. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco Press, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on the Human-Centered Planet” (Signed edition) by John Green, Dutton Books, $28
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, Dial Press, $28
3. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf Publishing Group, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The New York Times Cooking: No-Recipe Recipes” by Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press, $28
3. “Michigan Day Trips by Theme” (Revised) by Kathryn Houghton, Adventure Publications, $16.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “This Is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan, Penguin Press, $28
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor, $17
— American Booksellers Association
