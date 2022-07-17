Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub, Riverhead Books, $28

2. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager, Dutton, $27

3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Banksy” by Alessandra Mattanza, Prestel Publishing, $40

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf Publishing Group, $26.95

3. “The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity” by Carlo M. Cipolla, Doubleday Books, $15

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87

2. “Michigan Day Trips by Theme (Revised)” by Kathryn Houghton, Adventure Publications, $16.95

3. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95

— Brilliant Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

3. “Lapvona” by Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18

2. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17

3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

3. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99

— American Booksellers Association

