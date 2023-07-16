Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware, Scout Press, $29.99
2. “Scottish Folk & Fairy Tales: Fables, Folklore & Ancient Stories” edited by J.K. Jackson, Flame Tree Collections, $14.99
3. “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan, Grove Press, $20
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books, $29.99
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
3. “Why We Meditate: The Science and Practice of Clarity and Compassion” by Daniel Goleman and Tsoknyi Rinpoche, Atria Books, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood, Berkley Romance, $17
3. “The Bodyguard” by Katherine Center, St. Martin’s Griffin, $17
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman, Picador USA, $18
2. “The Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $6.95
3. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “The Art Thief” by Michael Finkel, Knopf, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— American Booksellers Association
