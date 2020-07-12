Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel” by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, $27.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “The Legend of Sleeping Bear” by Kathy Jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria Books, $17

2. “Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

3. “Guardians” by John Grisham, Bantam, $9.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

2. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, $32.50

3. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, $18.99

Paperback nonfiction

1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “Trails of M22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

3. “The Constitution of the United States of America” published by Race Horse Publishing, $1.99

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan, Doubleday, $26.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

2. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, $32.50

3. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $26

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99

3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.99

— American Booksellers Association

