Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel” by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “The Legend of Sleeping Bear” by Kathy Jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria Books, $17
2. “Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
3. “Guardians” by John Grisham, Bantam, $9.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
2. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, $32.50
3. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, $18.99
Paperback nonfiction
1. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “The Constitution of the United States of America” published by Race Horse Publishing, $1.99
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan, Doubleday, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, Anchor, $15.95
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
2. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, $32.50
3. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $26
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.99
— American Booksellers Association
