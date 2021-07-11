Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster, $27
3. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown & Company, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “The Clover Girls” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $16.99
3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Timeless: Inside Mackinac Island’s Historic Cottages” by Moira Croghan, Mackinac Jane’s Publishing, $40
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain, Ecco Press, $35
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Mike Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atria Books, $17
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
3. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage, $16.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
2. “World Travel” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco, $35
3. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green, Dutton, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
