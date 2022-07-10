Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Hotel Nantucket" by Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown & Company, $29
2. “Sparring Partners" by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $28.95
3. “Horse" by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
3. “The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Leelanau Underwater" by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir" by Michelle Zauner, Knopf Publishing Group, $26.95
3. “Happy-Go-Lucky" by David Sedaris, Little Brown & Company, $29
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22" by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “It's Hard Being You: A Primer on Being Happy Anyway" by Sharon Emery, Mission Point Press, $15.99
3. “Oxford Essential World Atlas" (eighth edition) published by Oxford University Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
2. “Lapvona” by Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press, $27
3. “Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
2. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions" by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
