Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware, Scout Press, $29.99

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29

3. “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley Books, $28

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Mushroom Houses of Charlevoix” by Mike Barton, Boulder Press, $23.95

2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30

3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

Paperback Fiction

1. “Famous in a Small Town” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $18.99

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99

3. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune, Berkley Books, $18

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95

2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books, $29.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

— American Booksellers Association

