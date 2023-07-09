Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware, Scout Press, $29.99
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
3. “The First Ladies” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley Books, $28
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Mushroom Houses of Charlevoix” by Mike Barton, Boulder Press, $23.95
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “Famous in a Small Town” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $18.99
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
3. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune, Berkley Books, $18
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books, $29.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— American Booksellers Association
