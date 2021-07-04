Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sooley” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $28.95
2. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99
3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “The Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
3. “The Clover Girls” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Letters to My White Male Friends” by Dax-Devlon Ross, St. Martin’s Press, $24.99
2. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Mike Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
2. “The Trails of M22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
3. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage, $16.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
2. “World Travel” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco, $35
3. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green, Dutton, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor, $17
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.