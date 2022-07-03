Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday Books, $28
2. “Bad Girls” by Camila Villada, Other Press (NY), $24
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “All the Little Hopes” by Leah Weiss, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16.99
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
3. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99
2. “The Constitution of the United States: Smithsonian Edition” by the Founding Fathers, Smithsonian Books, $9.95
3. “The Declaration of Independence: Smithsonian Edition” by the Founding Fathers, Smithsonian Books, $9.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon’s Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart” by James R. Doty, Avery Publishing Group, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
2. “Lapvona” by Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press, $27
3. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
2. “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
