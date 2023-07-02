Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Callahan Henry, Atria Books, $28.99
2. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware, Scout Press, $29.99
3. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See, Scribner Book Company, $28
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Little Book of Mushrooms: An Illustrated Guide to the Extraordinary Power of Mushrooms” by Alex Dorr, Adams Media Corporation, $17.99
2. “Leelanau by Kayak: Day Trips, Pics, Tips and Stories of a Beautiful Michigan Peninsula” by Jon R. Constant, Jon Raymond Constant, $39.95
3. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books, $29.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
3. “The Colony” by Audrey Magee, Picador USA, $19
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Mainland Trails of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $6.95
2. “Michigan Haunts: Public Places, Eerie Spaces” by Jon Milan and Gail Offen, Arcadia Publishing, $21.99
3. “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora, Hogarth Press, $18
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood, Berkley, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books, $29.99
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.