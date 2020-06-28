Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel” by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, $27.99
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham, Double Day, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Guardians” by John Grisham, Dell, $9.99
2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
3. “Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Mystery” by Lee Child, Dell, $9.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
2. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace, Avid Reader Pr., $30
3. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “Trails of M22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
2. “White Fragility: Why it’s so Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robert Diangelo, Beacon Press $16
3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
2. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.99
— American Booksellers Association
