Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel” by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, $27.99

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham, Double Day, $28.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “Guardians” by John Grisham, Dell, $9.99

2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

3. “Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Mystery” by Lee Child, Dell, $9.99

Hardcover nonfiction

1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32

2. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace, Avid Reader Pr., $30

3. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28

Paperback nonfiction

1. “Trails of M22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95

2. “White Fragility: Why it’s so Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robert Diangelo, Beacon Press $16

3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26

3. “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride, Riverhead Books, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27

2. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32

3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16

2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99

3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.99

— American Booksellers Association

