Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
2. “Ariadne” by Jennifer Saint, Flatiron Books, $26.99
3. “The Echo Wife” by Sarah Gailey, Tor Books, $24.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix, Quirk Books, $16.99
2. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99
3. “Such A Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco Press, $35
2. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99
3. “Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey Into the Dark Antarctic Night” by Julian Sancton, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Biking Northern Michigan: The Best and Safest Routes in the Lower Peninsula” by Robert Downes, Wandering Press, $19.95
3. “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson, Anchor Books, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
2. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
3. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $15.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage, $16.95
3. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “World Travel” by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, Ecco, $35
2. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown, $27
3. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” by John Green, Dutton, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
