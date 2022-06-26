Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $28.95
2. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown and Company, $29
3. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
2. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley, $17
3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Bet on You: How to Win with Risk” by Angie Morgan and Courtney Lynch, HarperCollins Leadership, $27.99
2. “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team” by John U. Bacon, Mariner Books, $28
3. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown and Company, $29
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Spark: How to Lead Yourself and Others to Greater Success” by Angie Morgan, Courtney Lynch and Sean Lynch, Harper Business, $16.99
3. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, A Temptation and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books, $18.99
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
2. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown, $29
3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
2. “River of the Gods: Genuis, Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candice Millard, Doubleday, $32.50
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Bomber Mafia” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay, $18.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
