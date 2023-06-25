Northern Michigan
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
3. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown & Co., $30
Hardcover
Nonfiction
1. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
2. “We Gave Your Family Our Best: A History of Four Winns Boat Company” by John A. Winn, Jaw Boats LLC, $19.95
3. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster, $26
Paperback
Fiction
1. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper Paperbacks, $18.99
3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “A Man Against Insanity: The Birth of Drug Therapy in a Northern Michigan Asylum” by Paul De Kruif, Mission Point Press, $14.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
Paperback
Fiction
1. “Love, Theoretically” by Ali Hazelwood, Berkley, $17
2. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books, $29.99
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— American Booksellers Association
