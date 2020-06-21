Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel” by Suzanne Collins, Scholastic Press, $27.99
2. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow, Hachette Book Group, $29
3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, Macmillan, $27.99
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The River” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $16
2. “Sandy Bottom” by Robert Downes, Wandering Press, $14.95
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
2. “Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace, Avid Reader Press, $30
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” by Elaine Weiss, Penguin, $18
2. “Trails of M22” by Jim Dufresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $19.95
3. “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books, $19.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar, Knopf, $25.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
3. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World, $26
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press, $16.99
2. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, One World, $17
3. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander, New Press, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.