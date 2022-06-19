Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Counterfeit” by Kristin Chen, William Morrow & Company, $27.99
2. “Hide” by Kiersten White, Del Rey Books, $27
3. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow & Company, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $18
3. “How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope” by James Crews, Storey Publishing, $14.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99
2. “How to Tell A Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from the Moth” by Meg Bowles, et al., Crown Publishing Group (NY), $28
3. “The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran, Penguin Group, $16
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, $18.87
2. “Spooky Michigan: Tales of Hauntings, Strange Happenings and Other Local Lore” (second edition) by S.E. Schlosser, Globe Pequot Press, $16.95
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub, Riverhead Books, $28
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
