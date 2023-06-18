Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See, Scribner Book Company, $28
2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, Entangled: Red Tower Books, $29.99
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect” by Will Guidara, Optimism Press, $29
2. “The Constitution of the United States, Smithsonian Edition” by the Founding Fathers, Smithsonian Books, $9.95
3. “The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man” by David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster, $26
Paperback
Fiction
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books, $17.99
2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, Scribner Book Company, $20
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin Books, $18
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Hell’s Half-Acre: The Untold Story of the Benders, a Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier” by Susan Jonusas, Penguin Books, $18
2. “The Secret Language of Maps: How to Tell Visual Stories with Data” by Carissa Carter and Stanford D School, Ten Speed Press, $14.99
3. “Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night” by Julian Sancton, Crown Publishing Group (NY), $18
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover
Fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
Paperback
Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Pageboy: A Memoir” by Elliot Page, Flatiron Books, $29.99
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback
Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Back Bay Books, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
