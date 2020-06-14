National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, Putnam, $26
3. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub, Riverhead Books, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, Hogarth, $17
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng, Penguin, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press, $28
2. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown, $32
3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, One World, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press, $16
2. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, One World, $17
3. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander, New Press, $18.99
— American Booksellers Association
