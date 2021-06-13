Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28
2. “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books, $28
3. “Ariadne” by Jennifer Saint, Flatiron Books, $26.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
2. “Hot Season” by Susan DeFreitas, Harvard Square Editions, $17.88
3. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix, Quirk Books, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux, Andrews McMeel Publishing, $19.99
2. “The Anthropocene Reviewed (signed edition): Essays on A Human-Centered Planet” by John Green, Dutton Books, $28
3. “The Boy, the Fox, the Mole and the Horse” by Charles Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Essential World Atlas” published by Oxford University Press, USA, $24.95
2. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area Inc., $18.87
3. “The Inner Life of Animals: Love, Grief and Compassion — Surprising Observations of A Hidden World” by Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books, $16.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine, $28
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, Ballantine, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99
2. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage, $16.95
3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green, Dutton, $28
2. “How the World Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith, Little, Brown, $29
3. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis, Norton, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Anchor, $17
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.