Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown & Company, $29
2. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $28.95
3. “The Homewreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews, St. Martin’s Press, $28.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark, $16.99
3. “The Guide” by Peter Heller, Vintage, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains and the Search for Our Psyches” by Daniel Bergner, Ecco, $28.99
2. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “Bet on You: How to Win with Risk” by Angie Morgan and Courtney Lynch, HarperCollins Leadership, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “All About Old Towne: Telling Tales of Traverse City’s Old South Side” by Marty MacLeod, Union Street Books, $24.99
3. “Beyond Books: Stories of Traverse Area Libraries 1860-2020” by Heather Shumaker, CRSTAL Publishing, $25.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub, Riverhead Books, $28
2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf, $25
3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $28.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $17
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris, Little, Brown, $29
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
— American Booksellers Association
