Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $27

3. “Warrior Girl Unearthed” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $19.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “I Have Something to Tell You — For Young Adults: A Memoir” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atheneum Books, $18.99

2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30

3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

Paperback Fiction

1. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune, Berkley Books, $18

2. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

3. “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, William Morrow & Co., $16.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95

2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27

2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17

2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18

3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17

2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17

3. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby, Vintage, $17

— American Booksellers Association

