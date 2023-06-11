Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Viking, $28
2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $27
3. “Warrior Girl Unearthed” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $19.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I Have Something to Tell You — For Young Adults: A Memoir” by Chasten Buttigieg, Atheneum Books, $18.99
2. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday Books, $30
3. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “Meet Me at the Lake” by Carley Fortune, Berkley Books, $18
2. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
3. “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn, William Morrow & Co., $16.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Know Your Ships 2023: Field Guide to Boats and Boatwatching on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway” edited by Roger Lelievre, Marine Publishing Co., Inc., $19.95
2. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
3. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, Berkley, $27
2. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, Grove Press, $32
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “Trust,” Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, $17
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Penguin, $18
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, Doubleday, $30
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “Poverty, by America,” Matthew Desmond, Crown, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Vintage, $17
2. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Vintage, $17
3. “Quietly Hostile: Essays” by Samantha Irby, Vintage, $17
— American Booksellers Association
